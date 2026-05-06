Unlocking Q1 Potential of Somnigroup International (SGI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Somnigroup International (SGI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Somnigroup International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Direct' to reach $1.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +31.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Wholesale' will reach $636.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy International- Wholesale' at $125.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy International- Direct' stands at $210.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy North America- Wholesale' should come in at $511.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy North America' reaching $612.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy International' will likely reach $335.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy North America- Direct' will reach $101.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Somnigroup International have demonstrated returns of +3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SGI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.