Unlocking Q1 Potential of Smurfit Westrock (SW): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Smurfit Westrock (SW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 50.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 11% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Smurfit Westrock metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales (unaffiliated customers)- Europe, MEA and APAC' will reach $2.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales (unaffiliated customers)- LATAM' to reach $524.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales (unaffiliated customers)- North America' will reach $4.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' should come in at $624.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $785.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- LATAM' will reach $121.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $115.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Europe, MEA and APAC' to come in at $424.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $389.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock have experienced a change of +1.8% in the past month compared to the +12.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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