Unlocking Q1 Potential of Sirius XM (SIRI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Sirius XM (SIRI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 18.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.07 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sirius XM metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Advertising revenue' will reach $396.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Equipment revenue' will reach $42.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other revenue' to come in at $29.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue' at $357.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue' to reach $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscriber revenue' should come in at $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue' of $132.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue' will reach $43.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue' stands at $38.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' reaching 31,130 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31,343 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ARPU - Sirius XM' should arrive at $15.06 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.86 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers' will likely reach 32,686 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 32,864 .

Over the past month, shares of Sirius XM have returned +16.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Currently, SIRI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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