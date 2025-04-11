Unlocking Q1 Potential of Simmons First National (SFNC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Simmons First National (SFNC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $205.86 million, increasing 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Simmons First National metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $125.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $112.32 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 66.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 69.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming loans' reaching $114.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.32 million.

Analysts expect 'Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance' to come in at $23.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.92 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income - FTE' at $168.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $158.33 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $43.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $162.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $151.91 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Simmons First National here>>>



Simmons First National shares have witnessed a change of -11.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SFNC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.