Unlocking Q1 Potential of ServisFirst (SFBS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, indicating an increase of 31.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $163.36 million, representing an increase of 23.9% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ServisFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 29.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' of $17.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.19 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $153.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123.55 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-interest income' should come in at $10.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.28 million in the same quarter last year.

ServisFirst shares have witnessed a change of +6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFBS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.