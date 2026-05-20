Unlocking Q1 Potential of Semtech (SMTC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Semtech (SMTC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $283.27 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Semtech metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by major end markets- High-End Consumer' will reach $39.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by major end markets- Industrial' will reach $150.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by major end markets- Infrastructure' will likely reach $92.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by reportable segment- Signal Integrity' should arrive at $98.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by reportable segment- Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless' stands at $97.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by reportable segment- IoT Systems and Connectivity' should come in at $86.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Semtech have experienced a change of +30.3% in the past month compared to the +3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SMTC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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