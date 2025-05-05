Unlocking Q1 Potential of Royalty Pharma (RPRX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1%. Revenues are expected to be $793.58 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Royalty Pharma metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise' stands at $234.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Tysabri' will likely reach $58.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Imbruvica' will reach $45.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Xtandi' at $49.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Promacta' reaching $34.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Tremfya' to come in at $38.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq' will reach $21.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Evrysdi' should come in at $51.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trodelvy' of $11.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Total' should arrive at $777.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trelegy' to reach $84.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Nurtec ODT/Zavzpret' will reach $9.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.9%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Royalty Pharma here>>>



Shares of Royalty Pharma have experienced a change of +5.7% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RPRX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.