Unlocking Q1 Potential of Robinhood Markets (HOOD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, reflecting an increase of 77.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $898.6 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 13.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Robinhood Markets metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net interest revenues' will reach $296.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other revenues' at $53.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +53.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Transaction-based revenues' stands at $547.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +66.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Other' to reach $27.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +179.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Securities lending, net' reaching $27.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +86.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies' will reach $264.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +109.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Custody - Total' should arrive at $203.02 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $129.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Funded Customers' will reach $25.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.90 million.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Custody - Cryptocurrencies' to come in at $31.56 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.2 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Monthly Active Users (MAU)' should come in at $13.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.70 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Custody - Equities' will likely reach $135.32 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Custody - Cash held by users' of $36.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.8 billion.



Over the past month, Robinhood Markets shares have recorded returns of +9.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HOOD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

