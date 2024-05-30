Unlocking Q1 Potential of PVH (PVH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from PVH (PVH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.93 billion, representing a decrease of 10.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PVH metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger' should arrive at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale' to come in at $83.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -43% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Calvin Klein' should come in at $830.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Royalty revenue' will likely reach $80.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Advertising and other revenue' reaching $21.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net sales' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America' at $285.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Calvin Klein North America' stands at $272.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Calvin Klein International' will reach $558.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International' will reach $732.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.1% year over year.



Shares of PVH have experienced a change of +5% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PVH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

