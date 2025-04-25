Unlocking Q1 Potential of PSEG (PEG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, PSEG (PEG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.85 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PSEG metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- PSE&G' will likely reach $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Power & Other' will reach $591.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Electric sales' should come in at 10,130.81 KWH. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,731 KWH.



PSEG shares have witnessed a change of +1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

