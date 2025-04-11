Unlocking Q1 Potential of Prologis (PLD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Prologis (PLD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, indicating an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.94 billion, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prologis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Strategic capital' to reach $137.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental' should arrive at $1.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rental and other revenues' should come in at $1.94 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Occupancy' stands at 95.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $655.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $637.51 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Prologis here>>>



Shares of Prologis have demonstrated returns of -14% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

