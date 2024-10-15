Unlocking Q1 Potential of P&G (PG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Procter & Gamble (PG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $21.95 billion, increasing 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some P&G metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Beauty' of $4.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Grooming' will reach $1.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Corporate' stands at $145.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Fabric & Home Care' to come in at $7.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' reaching $5.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Health Care' at $3.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty' to reach 2.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming' will reach 4.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care' will likely reach 4.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care' should arrive at 0.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care' will reach 1.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G' should come in at 2.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7%.



Shares of P&G have experienced a change of -2.7% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

