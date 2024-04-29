Unlocking Q1 Potential of Zimmer (ZBH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.87 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Zimmer metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Knees' will likely reach $775.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other' stands at $153.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- S.E.T' of $447.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Hips' should arrive at $494.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Knees- International' will reach $313.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Hips- International' will reach $247.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International' to reach $791.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Hips- United States' reaching $254.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- United States' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Knees- United States' should come in at $450.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Zimmer here>>>



Over the past month, Zimmer shares have recorded returns of -9.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZBH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.