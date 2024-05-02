Unlocking Q1 Potential of Waters (WAT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Waters (WAT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 15.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $634.35 million, declining 7.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Waters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Water Division' to reach $551.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- TA Division' will reach $71.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Markets-Pharmaceutical' will reach $364.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Markets-Industrial' will likely reach $195.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Markets-Academic & Government' reaching $72.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Service net sales- TA service' stands at $23.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service sales' should arrive at $240.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Net Sales- Waters instrument systems' at $206.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Net Sales- Chemistry consumables' of $127.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Product Net Sales- TA instrument systems' to come in at $47.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service net sales- Waters service' should come in at $217.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product sales' will reach $381.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Waters have returned -7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, WAT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

