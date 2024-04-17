Unlocking Q1 Potential of Verizon (VZ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Verizon Communications (VZ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, indicating a decline of 6.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $33.38 billion, representing an increase of 1.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Verizon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Consumer' reaching $25.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Other' of $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment' will likely reach $4.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Service' will reach $19.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband' should arrive at 46.13 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios Internet' to reach 66.35 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Business - Wireless retail postpaid connections' will reach 30,000.81 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28,820 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Business - Fios video connections' should come in at 60.11 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 65 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones' will reach 100.80 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 136 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Consumer - Wireless retail postpaid Connection' to come in at 93,864.65 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92,192 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Consumer - Fios video connections' stands at 2,888.51 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,160 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer - Fios Internet connections' at 7,017.05 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,803 thousand in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Verizon here>>>



Shares of Verizon have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.