Unlocking Q1 Potential of Vail Resorts (MTN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Vail Resorts (MTN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $4.54 per share, reflecting a decline of 33.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $271.78 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.7%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Vail Resorts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue' will likely reach $75.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue' will reach $190.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Resort net revenue' will reach $269.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Vail Resorts have demonstrated returns of -1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

