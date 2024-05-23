Unlocking Q1 Potential of UiPath (PATH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, UiPath (PATH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $332.84 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UiPath metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Licenses' to reach $145.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription services' reaching $178.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional Services and other' will reach $8.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net New ARR' will likely reach $46.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'ARR' to come in at $1.51 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of UiPath have returned -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. Currently, PATH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

