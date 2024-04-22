Unlocking Q1 Potential of TransUnion (TRU): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (TRU) to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $977.62 million, up 4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TransUnion metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. Markets' will reach $634.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International' should arrive at $219.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Consumer Interactive' will reach $141.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services' will likely reach $329.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific' reaching $22.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India' at $67.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals' should come in at $307.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada' to reach $34.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America' will reach $30.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK' stands at $49.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa' to come in at $15.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Consumer Interactive' of $65.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $70 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransUnion here>>>



TransUnion shares have witnessed a change of -16.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.