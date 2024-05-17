Unlocking Q1 Potential of TJX (TJX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TJX (TJX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.46 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TJX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' should arrive at $7.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- TJX International' will reach $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' will likely reach $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' should come in at $2.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' reaching 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx' stands at 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'New Stores' will reach 40. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Total' to reach 4,306. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,865 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx' to come in at 1,326. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,304 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls' will reach 1,203. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,189 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of TJX have experienced a change of +6.8% in the past month compared to the +5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TJX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

