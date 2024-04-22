Unlocking Q1 Potential of TFI International (TFII): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TFI International Inc. (TFII) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, indicating an increase of 6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.9 billion, representing an increase of 2.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TFI International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue before fuel surcharge' at $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Package and Courier' of $118.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload' reaching $710.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Logistics' to reach $399.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Truckload' stands at $436.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fuel surcharge' should arrive at $250.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload' will likely reach 89.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' should come in at 88.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' will reach 87.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83.8%.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Package and Courier' to come in at $25.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.32 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Logistics' will reach $41.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.71 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- Truckload' will reach $50.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $70.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



TFI International shares have witnessed a change of -11.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move.

TFI International Inc. (TFII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

