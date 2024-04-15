Unlocking Q1 Potential of Texas Capital (TCBI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital (TCBI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $253.27 million, exhibiting a decline of 7.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Texas Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 74.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 71.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should arrive at $28.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.28 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $86.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.95 million.

Analysts forecast 'Non-accrual loans held for investment' to reach $86.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.95 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $39.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $213.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $235.35 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $213.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $235.50 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Service charges on deposit accounts' of $5.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.02 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Other Non-Interest Income' to come in at $9.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.29 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Investment banking and trading income' should come in at $17.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.77 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Wealth management and trust fee income' will reach $4.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.43 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Texas Capital have returned -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Currently, TCBI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

