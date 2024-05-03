Unlocking Q1 Potential of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 27.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Teva Pharmaceutical Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- API sales to third parties' will reach $137.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other- Total' to come in at $157.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -50.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets' to reach $483.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should arrive at $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- North America- COPAXONE' reaching $59.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America- BENDEKA / TREANDA' should come in at $47.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- North America- AUSTEDO' at $239.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Anda' will likely reach $391.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE' will reach $44.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products' will reach $68.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products' stands at $389.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE' of $8.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares have recorded returns of +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEVA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

