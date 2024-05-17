Unlocking Q1 Potential of Target (TGT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Target (TGT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $24.5 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Target metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenue- Other revenue' will likely reach $382.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue- Sales' at $24.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,961. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,954.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' of 1,544. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,530.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft' to come in at 143. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 150 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft' will reach 49.05 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 48.99 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Retail Square Feet - 49,999 or less sq. ft' reaching 4.27 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.47 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft' stands at 274. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 274.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retail Square Feet - Total' should arrive at 246.86 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 244.99 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' to reach 193.54 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 191.54 Msq ft.



Over the past month, Target shares have recorded returns of -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TGT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

