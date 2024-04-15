Unlocking Q1 Potential of S&T Bancorp (STBA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp (STBA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 21.6%. Revenues are expected to be $96.3 million, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain S&T Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)' should come in at 3.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE)' to come in at 55.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest income' will reach $12.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.19 million.



Over the past month, shares of S&T Bancorp have returned -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Currently, STBA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

