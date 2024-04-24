Unlocking Q1 Potential of SouthState (SSB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from SouthState (SSB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share, indicating a decline of 19.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $416.78 million, representing a decrease of 7.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SouthState metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)' to come in at 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 59.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 51.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $40.61 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.41 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming loans' should arrive at $172.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $70.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Assets' should come in at $179.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $128.25 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $351.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $381.26 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $65.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $71.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)' of $350.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $373.87 million.



