Unlocking Q1 Potential of Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, indicating an increase of 175% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $813.34 million, representing a decrease of 4.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Reynolds Consumer Products metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking' to reach $244.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Presto Products' will reach $138.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware' to come in at $195.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage' at $228.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking' will likely reach $20.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products' should arrive at $19.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware' reaching $27.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage' should come in at $54.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55 million in the same quarter last year.



