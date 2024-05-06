Unlocking Q1 Potential of Red Rock Resorts (RRR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts (RRR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 33.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $489.12 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Red Rock Resorts metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Room' to reach $48.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Las Vegas operations' will likely reach $470.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Casino' reaching $319.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Food and Beverage' of $84.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Other' will reach $21.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Corporate and other' should come in at $3.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas Operations' should arrive at $229.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $214.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Red Rock Resorts here>>>



Shares of Red Rock Resorts have demonstrated returns of -11.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RRR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

