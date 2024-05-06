Unlocking Q1 Potential of Plug Power (PLUG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Plug Power (PLUG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $173.08 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 17.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Plug Power metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment' to come in at $113.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -37.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' will likely reach $12.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +39.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' should arrive at $15.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +94.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' should come in at $18.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +78.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment' will reach -$14.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.77 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Plug Power shares have recorded returns of -12.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLUG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

