Unlocking Q1 Potential of Phreesia (PHR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia (PHR) to post quarterly loss of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 27.1%. Revenues are expected to be $101.01 million, up 20.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Phreesia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenus- Subscription and related services' should come in at $46.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenus- Network solutions' at $26.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenus- Payment processing fees' of $27.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average healthcare services Clients' stands at 4,068. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,309.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Patient payment volume' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.02 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average revenue per healthcare services client' reaching $18.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Phreesia here>>>



Phreesia shares have witnessed a change of +9.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

