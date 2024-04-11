Unlocking Q1 Potential of Northern Trust (NTRS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.79 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Northern Trust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' reaching $646.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' will reach $505.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' should arrive at $23.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' will likely reach $44.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' at $443.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' to come in at $93.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' will reach $137.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance-Total earning assets' to reach $129.11 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $135.96 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' stands at 8.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Nonperforming Assets (Nonaccrual Assets)' will reach $108.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.90 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' of $107.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.90 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $1.25 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Northern Trust shares have recorded returns of +4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NTRS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

