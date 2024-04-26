Unlocking Q1 Potential of MasterCard (MA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCard (MA) will report quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.33 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MasterCard metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other network assessments' at $241.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cross-border assessments' will reach $2.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Domestic assessments' to come in at $2.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Transaction processing assessments' should arrive at $3.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Switched transactions' will likely reach 35,878.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32,464 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' of $192.92 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $166 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' stands at $771.91 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $652 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' will reach $61.91 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' to reach $605.89 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $559 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States' reaching $1,632.63 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,435 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' will reach $716.06 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $673 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' should come in at $2,348.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,108 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for MasterCard here>>>



MasterCard shares have witnessed a change of -4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

