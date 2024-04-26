Unlocking Q1 Potential of Marriott (MAR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International (MAR) to post quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. Revenues are expected to be $5.97 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marriott metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' should arrive at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' of $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' to come in at $357.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Franchise fees' will likely reach $681.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' to reach $209.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' should come in at $4.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Base management fees' will reach $315.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate' will reach 4.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34.3% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Rooms - Total' stands at 1,637,220. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,534,072.



Shares of Marriott have experienced a change of -4.1% in the past month compared to the -3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

