Unlocking Q1 Potential of LyondellBasell (LYB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell (LYB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 40.8%. Revenues are expected to be $9.77 billion, down 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain LyondellBasell metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions' stands at $957.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas' at $2.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' reaching $2.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Refining and Oxyfuels' to reach $1.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of -23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Technology' will reach $154.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives' of $2.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas' should come in at $577.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $541 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' should arrive at -$13.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives' will likely reach $361.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $426 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'EBITDA- Technology' to come in at $77.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- Refining' will reach $37.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $246 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for LyondellBasell here>>>



Over the past month, LyondellBasell shares have recorded returns of +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LYB will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.