Unlocking Q1 Potential of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 30.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.94 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jones Lang LaSalle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'LaSalle- Fee revenue' will reach $105.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Capital Markets- Fee revenue' reaching $356.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'JLL Technologies- Fee revenue' will reach $60.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Work Dynamics- Fee revenue' stands at $403.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Markets Advisory- Fee revenue' of $672.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Property Management' to reach $139.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Advisory, Consulting and Other' will reach $19.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other' at $211.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Valuation Advisory' to come in at $79.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Loan Servicing' should arrive at $38.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'LaSalle- Fee Revenue- Advisory fees' should come in at $90.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Work Dynamics- Fee revenue- Workplace Management' will likely reach $208.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.



Over the past month, Jones Lang LaSalle shares have recorded returns of -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JLL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

