Unlocking Q1 Potential of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $21.38 billion, declining 13.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Johnson & Johnson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- MedTech- Total' will reach $7.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW' at $13.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- WW' should come in at $778.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW' of $736.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US' will likely reach $250.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International' to come in at $148.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Knees- US' will reach $232.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Knees- International' will reach $146.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- US' should arrive at $500.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- International' stands at $278.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- US' reaching $408.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth)' to reach 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned -6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, JNJ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

