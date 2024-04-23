Unlocking Q1 Potential of Interpublic (IPG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interpublic Group (IPG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.17 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Interpublic metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue before billable expenses- International' of $698.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States)' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $164.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other' at $96.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -25% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe' should come in at $175.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom' reaching $174.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America' should arrive at $94.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Interpublic have returned -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, IPG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

