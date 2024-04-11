Unlocking Q1 Potential of Fulton Financial (FULT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fulton Financial (FULT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $268.9 million, representing a decrease of 1.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fulton Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 64.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' stands at $25.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.25 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $58.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $51.75 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wealth management' will reach $19.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $207.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $215.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Interest Income- Total commercial banking income' at $20.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.51 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-Interest Income- Total consumer banking income' reaching $12.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' of $210.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $220 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-Interest Income- Commercial banking income- Cash management fees' will likely reach $6.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.52 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-Interest Income- Consumer banking income- Card income' should come in at $6.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.24 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-Interest Income- Commercial banking income- Merchant and card income' will reach $6.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Fulton Financial shares have witnessed a change of -1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FULT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

