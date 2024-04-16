Unlocking Q1 Potential of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.09 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fifth Third Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Book value per share' at $25.30. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.87.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE)' to reach 64.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will reach 2.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tangible book value per share (including AOCI)' will reach $17.67. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.41.

The consensus estimate for 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' stands at $197.80 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $187.41 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Return on average common equity' will likely reach 10.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'CET1 Capital Ratio' reaching 10.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.3%.

Analysts expect 'Leverage Ratio' to come in at 9.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier I risk-based Capital Ratio' should arrive at 11.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Assets' should come in at $734.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $623 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tangible common equity (including AOCI)' will reach 5.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases' of $636.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $593 million.



Over the past month, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Currently, FITB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

