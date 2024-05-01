Unlocking Q1 Potential of Fidelity National (FIS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, indicating a decline of 25.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.45 billion, representing a decrease of 30.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fidelity National metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Banking Solutions' will likely reach $1.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Capital Market Solutions' will reach $705.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' to come in at $65.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

Over the past month, Fidelity National shares have recorded returns of -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FIS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

