Unlocking Q1 Potential of Everest Group (EG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Everest Group (EG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $16.03 per share, indicating an increase of 41.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.2 billion, representing an increase of 28% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Everest Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned' should come in at $3.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net investment income' stands at $435.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +67.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Reinsurance- Premiums earned' to come in at $2.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +25.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance- Premiums earned' of $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Loss ratio - Consolidated' will likely reach 60.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined ratio - Consolidated' at 88.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Insurance - Total loss ratio' should arrive at 64.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Reinsurance - Combined ratio' will reach 87.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Reinsurance - Total loss ratio' will reach 59.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Insurance - Combined ratio' reaching 90.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 92.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other Underwriting Expense Ratio' will reach 6.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Commission and Brokerage Ratio' to reach 21.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.3% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Everest Group here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Everest Group have returned -5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, EG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.