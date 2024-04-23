Unlocking Q1 Potential of Eastman Chemical (EMN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (EMN) will report quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.26 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Eastman Chemical metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates' will reach $499.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Fibers' to reach $321.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advanced Materials' of $729.05 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products' will reach $709.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products' at $89.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $124 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials' should arrive at $95.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $86 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates' will likely reach $22.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Fibers' will reach $103.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $94 million.



Shares of Eastman Chemical have demonstrated returns of -2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EMN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

