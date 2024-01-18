Unlocking Q1 Potential of D.R. Horton (DHI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that D.R. Horton (DHI) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.62 billion, increasing 5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific D.R. Horton metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rental' reaching $311.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Financial Services' should arrive at $164.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $7.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding' should come in at $23.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -31.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Northwest' will reach $495.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North' of $716.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest' stands at $933.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central' at $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales order - Homes sold' to reach 18,189. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,382 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average selling price - Homes closed' will likely reach $380.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $386.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Homes Closed' to come in at 18,730. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17,340 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog' will reach 14,617. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15,759.



Shares of D.R. Horton have experienced a change of +1.7% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DHI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

