Unlocking Q1 Potential of Costco (COST): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Costco (COST) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $57.62 billion, increasing 5.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Costco metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Membership fees' reaching $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net sales' will reach $56.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Canada' will reach $7.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Other international' will reach $7.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States' should arrive at $42.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of warehouses - Total worldwide' at 871. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 845 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable sales - Total Company' stands at 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.6% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable sales - U.S.' should come in at 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico' to reach 600. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 583.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of warehouses - Mexico' will likely reach 40. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 40.

Analysts expect 'Number of warehouses - Taiwan' to come in at 14. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of warehouses - United Kingdom' of 29. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29.



Shares of Costco have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +5.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

