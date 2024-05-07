Unlocking Q1 Potential of Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $147.04 million, exhibiting an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Collegium Pharmaceutical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total product revenues- Belbuca' of $50.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total product revenues- Nucynta' will reach $44.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total product revenues- Symproic' to come in at $4.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total product revenues- Xtampza ER' will reach $49.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Collegium Pharmaceutical here>>>



Over the past month, Collegium Pharmaceutical shares have recorded returns of -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.