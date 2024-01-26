Unlocking Q1 Potential of Cencora (COR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cencora (COR) to post quarterly earnings of $2.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. Revenues are expected to be $68.81 billion, up 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cencora metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' to reach $7.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' should come in at $61.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare' will reach $5.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health' stands at $59.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions' should arrive at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- International Healthcare Solutions' of $166.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $161.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' to come in at $613.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $572.42 million in the same quarter last year.



