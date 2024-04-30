Unlocking Q1 Potential of Carlyle (CG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Carlyle Group (CG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, reflecting an increase of 46% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.03 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Carlyle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss)' at $32.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues' should arrive at $307.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +86.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Revenues- Fund management fees' reaching $539.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other' will reach $23.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +42% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues' to reach $606.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Global Credit- Fund management fees' stands at $141.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Global Credit- Total fee revenues' should come in at $182.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Global Investment Solutions- Fund management fees' will likely reach $71.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Global Investment Solutions- Total fee revenues' will reach $71.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' will reach $165.81 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $164.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP' of $439.50 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $381.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' to come in at $78.65 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.78 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Carlyle here>>>



Shares of Carlyle have experienced a change of -0.2% in the past month compared to the -2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

