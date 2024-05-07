Unlocking Q1 Potential of Bumble (BMBL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bumble Inc. (BMBL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 800%. Revenues are expected to be $265.29 million, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 11.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bumble metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Badoo App and Other' will reach $49.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Bumble App' will reach $213.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Paying Users' at 4,004.20 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,459.8 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Badoo App and Other Paying Users' should come in at 1,281.68 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,141 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Average Revenue per Paying User' should arrive at $21.95. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.93.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User' reaching $26.14. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.83 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User' to come in at $12.46. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.47.

Analysts predict that the 'Bumble App Paying Users' will reach 2,723.57 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,318.8 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Bumble have experienced a change of -1.1% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BMBL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

