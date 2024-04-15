Unlocking Q1 Potential of Berkshire Hills (BHLB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25.4%. Revenues are expected to be $107.89 million, down 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Berkshire Hills metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 68.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin, FTE' will reach 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' to reach $11.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.09 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non Interest Income' stands at $18.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.61 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $89.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $97.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Berkshire Hills here>>>



Over the past month, Berkshire Hills shares have recorded returns of -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BHLB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.