Unlocking Q1 Potential of Bentley Systems (BSY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $335 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bentley Systems metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Services' to come in at $27.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $297.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' should come in at $9.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' will reach 5.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' should arrive at $1.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.07 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' at 7.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bentley Systems here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Bentley Systems have returned +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, BSY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

