Unlocking Q1 Potential of Bank OZK (OZK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bank OZK (OZK) to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. Revenues are expected to be $392.29 million, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bank OZK metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 33.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33.6% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest margin' will likely reach 4.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' of $31.99 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.44 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total risk-based capital Ratio' should come in at 14.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 risk-based capital Ratio' stands at 11.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 leverage Ratio' will reach 14.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $26.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.81 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $366.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $347.46 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $365.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $344.85 million.

Analysts predict that the 'BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value' will reach $5.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.97 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loan service, maintenance and other fees' will reach $4.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.08 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bank OZK here>>>



Shares of Bank OZK have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OZK is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.